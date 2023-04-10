Cesar Azpilicueta fuels Luis Enrique to Chelsea rumours: ‘My best games for Spain were with him as coach’

Cesar Azpilicueta has fuelled the rumours linking Luis Enrique with Chelsea by admitting that he enjoys playing under the Spanish coach.

Blues in the market for a new coach

Ex-Barca boss in the frame

Fellow Spaniard is a big fan

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues find themselves back in the market for a permanent boss after bringing Graham Potter’s tenure at Stamford Bridge to a close after just 31 games. Club legend Frank Lampard has been brought back to west London on an interim basis, with ex-Barcelona and Spain manager Enrique among those said to figure on a lengthy list of candidates for a demanding Premier League post.

WHAT THEY SAID: Chelsea captain Azpilicueta has told EFE when asked if he would like to see a fellow countryman join him in England: “There are parts [of the club] who negotiate, that we trust with doing what is best for the club. We will see what happens.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While batting away questions regarding a big decision for Chelsea, Azpilicueta did hint that he would like to work with Enrique again when adding: “My best games with the national team were with Luis Enrique as coach.”

WHAT NEXT? Azpilicueta, who is now 33 years of age, has won 44 caps for Spain – with his international career to date seeing him figure in squads at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals along with the delayed European Championships of 2021.