‘Cavani a masterstroke like Ibrahimovic & Larsson’ – Man Utd’s signing saluted by Yorke

The former Red Devils frontman is delighted to see another experienced goalscorer at Old Trafford, with value found down that route in the past

’s signing of Edinson Cavani was a “masterstroke” by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Dwight Yorke, with the Uruguayan being backed to emulate the efforts of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Robin van Persie and Henrik Larsson.

The Red Devils have often favoured experience when looking for quick fixes in their attacking unit.

It has been suggested that the Premier League giants should be building more long-term, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland being touted as the kind of player they need for the next 10 years.

Considerable value has, however, been found in a deal for Bruno Fernandes, while Cavani has settled quickly at Old Trafford after being snapped up as a free agent in the summer of 2020.

He is now 33 years of age but has been a prolific presence across the most distinguished of careers and could be the man to help deliver the tangible success that a number of striking predecessors enjoyed during their time in Manchester.

Yorke believes the South American will prove to be a shrewd addition, with the 1999 Treble winner telling Sky Sports: “You can see what he has brought to the table. Often when you bring in a big personality like Cavani, a younger player is taking that [in].

“We have seen that with Zlatan before and we have seen Van Persie come in and do a job and Larsson as well in that category. You can see Cavani has come in and done that.

“What I like about Cavani is he is totally different to the rest of the players. His movement is outstanding and he is a seasoned campaigner. Although he hasn’t played in our league, that hasn’t deterred him and he wants to prove that he can play at this level even at this stage [of his career].

“When you have that combination and that type of player, you are always going to bring along the younger players and they seem to have taken to him.

“It was a great masterstroke from Ole by bringing him in.”

Cavani has hit four goals through 15 appearances for United, with spells on the sidelines through injury and suspension failing to stunt his progress as he continues to take on more responsibility under Solskjaer.