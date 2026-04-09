Catch the documentary ‘Elite Stars’ exclusively on stc tv

The biggest sports documentary has begun “Elite Stars” is now streaming exclusively on stc tv, giving viewers a fresh, behind-the-scenes look at Saudi football. The cameras don’t just capture the action on the pitch; they also reveal the human stories and authentic moments that have never been seen before.

Spread across five interconnected parts, the series examines the players’ lives on and off the pitch, blending fierce competition with the daily pressures of professionalism to reveal what it takes to succeed in Saudi football today.

Camera crews go inside the dressing rooms, capturing the pivotal moments before kick-off, immediate reactions after the final whistle and the private conversations and tactics normally hidden from the public, offering an unprecedented look at decision-making behind the scenes.

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It also examines the challenges players confront off the pitch—balancing ambition, adaptation and psychological pressure—and how these factors influence performance on the turf.





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The documentary follows five players—Asim Mohammed, Saad Al-Mutairi, Bassem Al-Arini—each with a distinct path to professionalism shaped by challenges and ambition.

Khalid Abduljawad and Ammar Al-Ghamdi contribute their own chapters, underscoring the series’s breadth and the varied paths carving the future of Saudi football.









“Elite Stars” delivers a comprehensive, human-focused account of the under-21 Elite League campaign. It captures the highs of celebration alongside the lows of defeat, offering viewers a nuanced look at the journey from young talent to professional stardom.

The series caps off the league stage of the Joy Elite Under-21 Championship, where Al-Ittifaq finished top, ahead of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun—the quartet that secured automatic quarter-final berths.

A play-off involving the teams ranked fifth to twelfth will then decide the final four spots in the last eight, setting the stage for a knockout phase that will ultimately crown the champion.

Watch the Saudi Air League for free via STC—sign up now!