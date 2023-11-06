Catastrophe for Inter! Benjamin Pavard set for long spell on sidelines after dislocating kneecap

Inter were dealt a huge blow on Monday as star defender Benjamin Pavard was ruled out with a dislocated kneecap.

Pavard dislocated kneecap against Atalanta

Ruled out for three to four weeks

Joined Inter from Bayern in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter confirmed on Monday that Pavard has been ruled out of action for some time after he dislocated his kneecap during the 2-1 win against Atalanta on Saturday. The French international will have to wear a knee brace for at least three to four weeks before he starts rehabilitation.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old right full-back moved to the Italian club from Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window in a deal worth €30 million. The player was initially linked with a move to Manchester United, but he chose to join the Serie A outfit. In the ongoing season, he had appeared in nine matches for his new club before picking up the injury.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The official statement from the club read: "Benjamin Pavard underwent a medical examination at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano this morning. The tests ascertain that he has suffered a dislocated kneecap. The French defender will need to wear a knee brace for three-four weeks before starting his rehabilitation process."

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? Simone Inzaghi's side, who are currently at the top of the Serie A table, will be next seen in action on Wednesday in the Champions League against RB Salzburg.