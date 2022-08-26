Casemiro's squad number revealed as new Man Utd signing prepares for debut

Manchester United's new signing Casemiro will follow in the footsteps of club legend Paul Scholes after being handed the club's No.18 shirt.

WHAT HAPPENED? After completing his £70-million move to United from Real Madrid, Casemiro has been handed his squad number.

It was most recently worn by Bruno Fernandes, who vacated the No.18 in pre-season so as to take on the No.8 shirt.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro will be hoping he can help United keep their momentum up after a scintillating 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool last time out - their first points of the Premier League season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The Brazilian will be hoping he can make his debut as United travel to the south coast to take on Southampton, but if he is made to wait he could feature against Leicester City on September 1.