Casemiro backing ‘exceptional’ Antony to silence critics as Man Utd’s £85m forward scratches around for form

Casemiro remains confident that “exceptional” Antony will silence his critics at Manchester United and justify an £85 million ($105m) price tag.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils invested heavily in a couple of Brazil internationals during the summer of 2022, with Casemiro – who was lured away from Real Madrid – becoming a talismanic presence on the back of his £60m ($74m) move to England. United are still waiting on a similar return from former Ajax star Antony, with the 22-year-old registering just five goals through 21 appearances, but he is being backed to become an “important player” for Erik ten Hag’s side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Casemiro has told United’s official website of fellow countryman Antony: “He is exceptional. I know him very well, he is an incredible player, an incredible person that is giving the best that he can.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony did provide the assist for Casemiro to score his first of two goals in a 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading last time out, with the Brazilian midfielder considering that to be an indication of what a creative colleague is capable of. Casemiro added: “All the merit goes to him. It was a collective effort, when we score, it is always a team effort, but Antony’s pass was exceptional and I only had the job to put it in the back of the net. I had the composure to finish well, but his pass was exceptional.”

WHAT NEXT? United, who sit fourth in the Premier League table, will be back in action on Wednesday when taking in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Nottingham Forest that they lead 3-0 on aggregate.