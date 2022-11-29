Neymar hails Brazil team-mate Casemiro as 'the best midfielder in the world' after Switzerland heroics

Brazil star Neymar dished out some huge praise for his international team-mate Casemiro after he scored a beautiful goal against Switzerland.

Neymar missing through injury

Casemiro scores his sixth international goal

goal Brazil have two wins from two

WHAT HAPPENED? In thier second group game of the 2022 World Cup, just when it looked as though a draw could be on the cards for the South American nation, the Manchester United man hit a sumptuous half-volley to win the match and send his country into the next stage of the competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neymar took to Twitter after the game to say: "Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time."

Casemiro é o melhor volante do mundo há muito tempo — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) November 28, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar had been forced to miss this game after picking up an ankle injury in the win over Serbia. Without his creativity Brazil had struggled, but Casemiro stepped up with a moment to cherish for his country.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Seeing as they have now qualified for the knockout stages with a game to spare, Neymar can rest up and get himself fit for the round of 16 without losing too much sleep over the Cameroon game.