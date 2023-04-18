'Good move' - Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Chelsea dressing room talk from Todd Boehly ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Stamford Bridge

Carlo Ancelotti hailed the Chelsea dressing room talk from Todd Boehly as a "good move" ahead of Real Madrid's visit to Stamford Bridge.

Boehly spoke to players after Brighton defeat

Allegedly called Chelsea's situation "embarrassing"

Ancelotti supports Boehly's move

WHAT HAPPENED? After Chelsea went down 2-1 to Brighton at home on Sunday, Boehly stormed into the Blues' dressing room to speak to the players. It is believed that the owner, accompanied by fellow co-owners Behdad Eghbali and Hasjorg Wyss, allegedly called the current situation "embarrassing" and also singled out a senior player for criticism.

Boehly's criticism comes at a crucial juncture as Chelsea are looking to overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat to Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie in the return leg on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Although it is not usual for an owner to speak directly to the players, Ancelotti feels Boehly's pep talk could act as an inspiration to the players before a season-defining tie.

WHAT THEY SAID: "From the owners it could be an important motivation for the players. The Chelsea moment is not a good moment, I think to have the support of the club could inspire the players to play better," he told reporters.

"I think it is a good move to do this and if the clubs want to come and talk to the players I have no problem, absolutely. If he [Madrid’s president] wants to talk to me every game I am pleased because I think the owner has the right to know what are the decisions of the managers, so it is the right of the club to know what the manager does."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new Chelsea owners have overhauled the squad since they took over in the previous summer from Roman Abramovich.

They have invested heavily in signing players and have spent more than £600m cumulatively over the two transfer windows to strengthen the team.

However, the Blues have failed to produce the desired results and are in 11th place in the Premier League. They are also on the brink of Champions League elimination as another disappointing result in the return leg against Madrid would be the final nail in their European coffin.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have all to play for when they host Real Madrid in the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.