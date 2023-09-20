'He's the smartest' - Carlo Ancelotti lauds prolific Jude Bellingham as €103 million man scores again in late show against Union Berlin

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has praised Jude Bellingham's football intelligence after his late winner against Union Berlin.

Bellingham scores late winner for Madrid

Union beaten 1-0 in Champions League

Ancelotti praises England international

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was in the right place at the right time to tap in a 94th-minute winner against the German side in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night. That was his sixth goal in six games for the Spanish giants and the third time he has bagged a late winner for his new team. Now, manager Ancelotti has lauded the tactical nous and skill of the 20-year-old midfielder following the 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Italian said to reporters: "[Bellingham] has quality and it looks like he's lucky. This goal is similar to the one against Getafe, but you have to be there. He's smarter than others when attacking from the second line. He has this quality and he's making the most of it. I haven't set anyone a goal target."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Borussia Dortmund ace has more than lived up to his £88 million (€103m/$110m) transfer this summer. His goals and contribution to the team are remarkable for one so young. Incidentally, Madrid were beaten heavily by Manchester City in last season's Champions League semi-final and Bellingham could be a key ingredient in the Spanish side regaining the crown they have won a record 14 times.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham will be back in action when they face Atletico in the Madrid derby in La Liga on Sunday.