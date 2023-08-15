'I was the only one brave enough' - Carli Lloyd reacts to backlash of her criticism of the USWNT following horrendous Women's World Cup campaign

Carli Lloyd has stood by her criticism of the USWNT, after they crashed out of the 2023 Women's World Cup at the round of 16 stage.

Lloyd received backlash for her comments

Current holders were beaten by Sweden on penalties

41 y/o won two WWC

WHAT HAPPENED? Having now taken up a role with NBC Sports as a panelist for the WWC in Australia and New Zealand, Lloyd described the USMNT as 'not doing enough', after scraping through to the knockout stages earlier this month. Lloyd has since defended her opinion, stating how her comments were merely a comparison between both the current side and those who had gone before.

WHAT THEY SAID: “So I think maybe I was the only one brave enough to say it how it is,” Lloyd told The Athletic. “I’ve always been somebody that is blunt, that’s honest, that maybe comes across to the media as being selfish, arrogant, all these words that I’ve heard about me. And that’s been pretty wild to hear because it’s really not true. I think there’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance, and I just saw this team go in a direction where the values that were built and instilled in this team is not what was displayed out at this World Cup.”

WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? Set to lose their World Cup crown this summer, questions have been asked of coach Vlatko Andonovski, and there's no further indication as to whether the 46-year-old will continue in his post.