Carabao Cup 2021-22: Fixtures, draw dates, results, teams & everything you need to know

All the details, including a round-by-round breakdown of the results and teams involved

The 2021-21 Carabao Cup kicked off at the beginning August, with Championship, League One and League Two sides entering the competition.

Premier League sides join in the second round and third round, with the latter stages of the competition, such as the Wembley final, set to be played in early 2022.

Here Goal has the complete tournament guide, such as the participating teams, full draw information for each round, fixture schedules and results.

Carabao Cup 2021-22 third round

Seven Premier League clubs - Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, Tottenham and West Ham - enter the competition at the third round.

The date of the draw for the third has not yet been confirmed. Games will take place on the week commencing September 20.

Carabao Cup 2021-22 second round

The draw for the second round of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup was held on August 11, 2021.

A total of 13 Premier League clubs entered the Carabao Cup second round. They joined the 35 winners of the first round and two clubs from the Championship.

Northern section

Date Fixture Aug 24 Shrewsbury Town vs Rochdale Aug 25 Nottingham Forest vs Wolves Aug 24/25 Oldham Athletic vs Accrington Stanley Aug 24/25 Newcastle United vs Burnley Aug 24/25 Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers Aug 24/25 Huddersfield Town vs Everton Aug 24/25 Sheffield United vs Derby County Aug 24/25 Stoke City vs Doncaster Rovers Aug 24/25 Morecambe vs Preston Aug 24/25 Blackpool vs Sunderland Aug 24/25 Leeds United vs Crewe Aug 24/25 Barrow vs Aston Villa

Southern section

Date Fixture Aug 24 Gillingham vs Cheltenham Town Aug 25 West Brom vs Arsenal Aug 25 Newport County vs Southampton Aug 24/25 Brentford vs Forest Green Aug 24/25 Millwall vs Cambridge United Aug 24/25 Norwich City vs Bournemouth Aug 24/25 Cardiff City vs Brighton Aug 24/25 Birmingham City vs Fulham Aug 24/25 QPR vs Oxford United Aug 24/25 Swansea City vs Plymouth Argyle Aug 24/25 Stevenage vs Wycombe Aug 24/25 Northampton Town vs Wimbledon Aug 24/25 Watford vs Crystal Palace

Carabao Cup 2021-22 first round

Northern section

Date Fixture Aug 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Huddersfield Town (2-4P) Aug 10 Barrow 1-0 Scunthorpe United Aug 10 Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Morecambe Aug 10 Bolton 0-0 Barnsley (5-4P) Aug 10 Derby County 3-3 Salford City (5-3P) Aug 10 Harrogate Town 0-3 Rochdale (WO) Aug 10 Hartlepool 0-1 Crewe Aug 10 Hull City 1-1 Wigan (7-8P) Aug 10 Mansfield Town 0-3 Preston Aug 10 Oldham Athletic 2-2 Tranmere (4-3P) Aug 10 Port Vale 1-2 Sunderland Aug 10 Rotherham United 1-2 Accrington Stanley Aug 10 Sheffield United 1-0 Carlisle United Aug 10 Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Lincoln City (4-2P) Aug 10 Stoke City 2-1 Fleetwood Town Aug 10 Walsall 0-0 Doncaster Rovers (3-4P) Aug 11 Blackpool 3-0 Middlesbrough Aug 11 Nottingham Forest 2-1 Bradford City

Southern section

Date Fixture Jul 31 Bournemouth 5-0 MK Dons Aug 10 Birmingham City 1-0 Colchester United Aug 10 Bristol Rovers 0-2 Cheltenham Town Aug 10 Cambridge United 0-0 Swindon Town (3-1P) Aug 10 Cardiff City 3-2 Sutton United Aug 10 Charlton Athletic 0-1 Wimbledon Aug 10 Crawley Town 2-2 Gillingham (9-10P) Aug 10 Exeter City 0-0 Wycombe (3-4) Aug 10 Forest Green 2-2 Bristol City (6-5P) Aug 10 Ipswich Town 0-1 Newport County Aug 10 Millwall 2-1 Portsmouth Aug 10 Peterborough United 0-4 Plymouth Argyle Aug 10 Reading 0-3 Swansea City Aug 10 Stevenage 2-2 Luton Town (3-0P) Aug 11 Burton Albion 1-1 Oxford United (2-4P) Aug 11 Coventry 1-2 Northampton Town Aug 11 Leyton Orient 1-1 QPR (3-5P)

How to watch Carabao Cup 2021-22 games live on TV

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Carabao Cup in the United Kingdom and games can be watched live on the network's various TV channels.

ESPN has the rights to show Carabao Cup games live on TV in the United States.

When is the Carabao Cup 2021-22 final?

The 2021-22 Carabao Cup final is scheduled to be played on Sunday February 27, 2022.

Wembley Stadium, the spiritual home of English football, is the traditional venue for the showpiece event.

What is the Carabao Cup prize money?

The prize for winning the 2020-21 Carabao Cup final was £100,000, which is roughly $136,000. The runner-up received £50,000 ($68k) for their trouble.

Compared with England's other competitions, such as the Premier League and FA Cup, the prize money for the Carabao Cup is relatively low.

However, winning the trophy does offer a route into European competition, with a place in the Europa Conference League an associated reward.

Who won last season's Carabao Cup?

Manchester City defeated Tottenham to lift the Carabao Cup at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. Pep Guardiola's side emerged victorious at Wembley thanks to a solitary Aymeric Laporte goal.

It was a record-equalling eighth League Cup for City, who drew level with Liverpool to become the joint-most successful team in the history of the competition.

Impressively, it was their fourth League Cup success in a row, having also won the competition in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20.