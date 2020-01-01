Selangor's Shah Alam Stadium to seat only 35,000 this season

Selangor secretary-general Johan Kamal is bullish that the Red Giants will be allowed to continue playing their home games at the Shah Alam Stadium.

After reports were published stating that pieces of the roof of the stadium have been falling onto the stands, competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) required the club to guarantee the safety of the supporters before they are allowed to play their home games at the ground.

When met by Goal during the round two draw on Monday, Johan said that the club are already taking the neccessary steps to mitigate the situation.

"What we plan to do is to close off the sections of the stands that we feel to be at risk. These are individual pieces, so we can identify the risk for them to fall off and install safety nets For areas not deemed to be at risk, we are installing safety nets to catch the loose roof pieces.

"The work has already started and the stadium [management] has guaranteed that it will be completed by March 7 (Selangor's first home match, against ). But more importantly, it needs to be completed in time for the scheduled inspection [by MFL] on Wednesday next week (March 4)," he explained.

He acknowledged that the mitigation work undertaken will affect half of the seats at the stadium, but believes that it will not affect the number of their match-attending supporters.

"It will affect maybe half of the capacity, around 35,000. But it's a huge stadium, so we still have 35,000 seats to fill, which shouldn't be a problem.

"From our records last season, the only time the stadium had more than 30,000 supporters was in the [ ] semi-finals against JDT and two league games. It's okay," assured Johan.

