Oh, Canada? Cyle Larin calls nation CONCACAF's 'big boys' despite USMNT & Mexico having better track records

Canada forward Cyle Larin called his nation the "big boys" of CONCACAF in a sly dig at Mexico and the United States men's national team.

Larin scored brace vs Honduras

Called Canada "big boys" after 4-1 win

Ignores successes of USMNT & Mexico

WHAT HAPPENED? The on-loan Real Valladolid striker scored a brace as Canada downed Honduras 4-1 on Tuesday night to make it two wins from their opening two Nations League matches. Despite their opponents currently placing 81st in the FIFA men's rankings - some 28 worse off than Canada - Larin said the dominant victory meant his side were now the force to be reckoned with in the confederation.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's fun playing with these guys, I enjoy it," the 27-year-old told OneSoccer after the match. "I went to Spain and they welcomed me very well, I'm enjoying it there and scoring goals there. I have to keep working hard to do that, and that translates to the national team. I know the last few times we played Honduras we tied here, and then we lost away, so it was important to win this game and show that we're at a different level to these guys. I mean, we're the big boys, if we're going to go and play against the guys and do what we did in qualifying."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuesday's brace took Larin's tally up to 25 goals in 57 appearances for Canada. Both he and Jonathan David have helped build a formidable partnership which saw the Canucks qualify for only their second-ever World Cup in Qatar, only to crash out bottom of Group F on zero points.

But the on-loan Valladolid forward will hope those comments don't come to haunt him when the three CONCACAF "big boys" co-host the 2026 tournament. Canada certainly is on the upswing, however the USMNT and Mexico have better historical records in major competitions and boast better FIFA rankings (13th and ninth, respectively), while Anthony Hudson's upcoming stars are looking particularly dangerous at the moment.

WHAT NEXT FOR LARIN? The Canada forward will return to Spain for Valladolid's next match in La Liga, which comes against second-placed Real Madrid on Sunday.

