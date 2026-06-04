Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off on 12 Jun 2026 at 15:00 EST and 19:00 GMT.

How to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Match context

Co-hosts Canada, ranked 30th in the world by FIFA, will be eager to get their campaign off to a winning start against a Bosnia and Herzegovina side ranked 65th. The Bosnians arrive at the tournament as dangerous outsiders after knocking Italy out in the European play-offs.

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Who are Canada's coach and key players?

Canada coach Jesse Marsch, formerly with Leeds United, will lean heavily on the quality and experience of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who recently returned from a long injury layoff in their Champions League semi-final thriller against PSG in May. Also, look out for Sassuolo midfielder Ismael Kone and Juventus attacker Jonathan David.

The Canadian Men's National Team has qualified for the FIFA World Cup three times in their history, namely in 1986, 2022 and now 2026. Davies scored the nation's first-ever World Cup goal in a match against Croatia in 2022. Now 52, coach Marsch can point to a stellar playing career, where he played 14 seasons in the United States MLS in the 90s and 00s. He also earned two caps for the USMNT.

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Who are Bosnia and Herzegovina's coach and key players?

Manager Sergej Barbarez first expressed an interest in the role in 2009. Fifteen years later, he took charge of the national team – with no previous coaching experience – for the first time against England at the age of 52. Now he's negotiated playoff wins over Wales and Italy.

40-year-old Edin Dzeko, a legend of Bosnian football, captains the side and is their all-time leading scorer. Dzeko, formerly with Man City, recently helped Schalke back to the Bundesliga. At the other end of the age spectrum, 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegovic is being spoken of as the next Miralem Pjanic. The midfielder spent a season with Red Bull Salzburg before Bayer Leverkusen triggered a buyout clause to snap him up. As the final embers of Dzeko's iconic career start to slowly die out, Alajbegovic looks to be the man to carry the torch for the next generation.

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Canada World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Dayne St Clair (Inter Miami), Maxime Crepeau (Orlando City), Owen Goodman (Crystal Palace).

Defenders: Alistair Johnston (Celtic), Derek Cornelius (Marseille), Richie Laryea (Toronto), Niko Sigur (Hajduk Split), Joel Waterman (Chicago Fire), Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), Moise Bombito (Nice), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Alfie Jones (Middlesbrough).

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (Porto), Ismael Kone (Sassuolo), Tajon Buchanan (Villarreal), Mathieu Choiniere (Los Angeles FC), Ali Ahmed (Norwich City), Nathan Saliba (Anderlecht), Liam Millar (Hull City), Marcelo Flores (Tigres UANL), Jacob Shaffelburg (Toronto), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto).

Attackers: Jonathan David (Juventus), Cyle Larin (Southampton), Tani Oluwaseyi (Villarreal), Promise David (Union SG).

Canada's road to the World Cup

Because Canada is one of the co-hosts for the 2026 World Cup, alongside the United States and Mexico, it did not have to qualify.

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Nikola Vasilj (St Pauli), Martin Zlomislic (Rijeka), Osman Hadzikic (Slaven Belupo).

Defenders: Sead Kolasinac (Atalanta), Amar Dedic (Benfica), Nihad Mujakic (Gaziantep), Nikola Katic (Schalke 04), Tarik Muharemovic (Sassuolo), Stjepan Radeljic (Rijeka), Dennis Hadzikadunic (Sampdoria), Nidal Celik (Lens).

Midfielders: Amir Hadziahmetovic (Hull City), Ivan Sunjic (Pafos), Ivan Basic (Astana), Dzenis Burnic (Karlsruher SC), Ermin Mahmic (Slovan Liberec), Benjamin Tahirovic (Brondby), Amar Memic (Viktoria Plzen), Armin Gigovic (Young Boys), Kerim Alajbegovic (RB Salzburg), Esmir Bajraktarevic (PSV Eindhoven).

Attackers: Ermedin Demirovic (VfB Stuttgart), Jovo Lukic (Universitatea Cluj), Samed Bazdar (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Haris Tabakovic (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Edin Dzeko (Schalke 04).

Bosnia's road to the World Cup

To say that Bosnia's qualification for this tournament is a surprise would be an understatement. They had managed only four wins in their previous 19 matches across two qualification cycles when Barbarez took over in 2024.

Bosnia was drawn into a highly competitive Group H in the first round of UEFA qualifiers. They proved incredibly tough to beat, losing only one match out of eight, but finished just short of automatic qualification behind Austria. They then eliminated Wales on penalties in Cardiff, and also needed spot kicks to get the better of Italy on Bosnian soil to stamp their ticket.

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Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

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Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: