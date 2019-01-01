Can looking forward to ‘champion’ Ramsey’s arrival at Juventus

The midfielder is set to follow in the footsteps of his international team-mate Gareth Bale in moving abroad this summer

Emre Can has said he believes Aaron Ramsey will help improve the already talented squad at Juventus.

The former Liverpool man grew well accustomed to battles with Ramsey in the centre of the park during his time in the Premier League, but now is looking forward to having the Welshman lining-up alongside him.

It was announced on Monday that Ramsey will sign a four-year deal with the Italian champions when his current deal expires at the end of the campaign for Arsenal.

Goal understands the midfielder will earn €7 million (£6m/$8m) plus bonuses per year, when he joins up with his new team next summer.

Can, who also moved to the Old Lady last summer on a free transfer thinks Ramsey’s record at Arsenal shows what a great player he is.

“If he has played for Arsenal for all these years and has scored so many goals, then it means that he’s a champion,’ Can told Tuttosport.

“I have been up against him a few times, and he has always impressed me. He will be a good arrival for us.”

Can also believes it’s easy for a new player to fit in with Juventus, saying the club offers a family atmosphere.

"Really, the club is like a big family. The locker-room spirit is also similar to what I had experienced at Liverpool, but I really like it here at Juventus, because not just because it’s a set of champions, but the sense of a team, the group, is strongly felt," he added.

Ramsey took to social media after the deal was announced on Monday thanking the fans for their years of support: “It is with a heavy heart that I leave after 11 incredible years in North London,” he claimed via Instagram.

"Thank you. I will continue to give the 100% and hope to finish the season strongly, before heading on to my next chapter in Turin.”

The 28-year-old joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in 2008 and has since gone on to make over 350 appearances for the Gunners.

It that time he has won three FA Cups and even netted the winner in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

However it is the lack of success in the league that has proven decisive in him leaving to join Juventus. La Bianconeri, on the other hand, have won a remarkable seven titles in a row.