Cameroon vs Serbia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Cameroon vs Serbia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Cameroon will take on Serbia in their second 2022 World Cup group match at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. This Group G encounter sees two sides who both lost their opening fixture face off against each other in search of their first victory in the competition.

Serbia did beat Portugal in the run-up to topping their UEFA qualification group for the tournament in Qatar but were outperformed by Brazil on matchday one. The game also featured a goal-of-the-tournament contender from Richarlison as the Serbians struggled to keep the Brazilian attack in check. Cameroon, on the other hand, succumbed to a Breel Embolo strike to go down 1-0 against Switzerland.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Cameroon vs Serbia date & kick-off time

Game: Cameroon vs Serbia Date: November 28, 2022 Kick-off: 5am ET / 10am GMT / 12pm CAT / 3:30pm IST Venue: Al Janoub Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Cameroon vs Serbia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX Sports, Telemundo fuboTV, Fox Sports, Sling, Peacock UK ITV 1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Cameroon squad & team news

Cameroon midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been ruled out of the group stage of the World Cup due to injury. There are no new injury concerns for head coach Rigobert Song.

Cameroon possible XI: Onana; Fai, N'Koulou, Castelletto, Tolo; Anguissa, Ondoua, Hongla; Mbeumo, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi

Position Players Goalkeepers Epassy, Onana, Ngapandouetnbu Defenders Nkoulou, Wooh, Mbaizo, Fai, Castelletto, Ebosse, Tolo. Midfielders Mbekeli, Ondoua, Anguissa, Gouet, Kunde, Hongla, Ntcham Forwards Ngamaleu, Nkoudou, Nsame, Aboubakar, Bassogog, Ekambi, Choupo-Moting, Mbeumo, Marou

Serbia squad and team news

Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic has no new injury worries as his team prepares to bounce back following the defeat to Brazil in their first group stage game.

Juventus duo Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic, along with Aleksandar Mitrovic, were not fully fit for the first game but only Kostic is expected to miss out in Serbia's second match.

Serbia possible XI: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Gudelj, S. Milinkovic-Savic, Mladenovic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic