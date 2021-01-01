Camavinga agent claims there have been 'a lot of offers from top clubs' for Rennes star

The midfielder has been linked with several leading sides, and his representative says he will have his pick of the best European clubs

Eduardo Camavinga's agent, Jonathan Barnett, says they have had "a lot of offers from top clubs" for the Rennes star.

The midfielder, who finished second in Goal's NXGN list of the best young footballers in 2021, has been linked with several top European sides including Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Barnett says the 18-year-old, who already has three senior international caps for France, is swimming in offers and will have his pick of clubs this summer, should he decide to move on.

What has been said?

Barnett, who also represents Gareth Bale among other top players, told SNTV: "Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs. We don’t want to rush. There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age.

"Playing in a good club is nice for him. It might be this year, or he wants to have another year. He has got to talk to his family, his father. We will all sit down and decide. We will talk to Rennes as well and decide. There is no rush for him.

"He’s probably the best young player in the world. He has just turned 18. He has already been a French international. He’s an unbelievable talent. He could play in any team in the world. He is still going to be a great talent at 19. It’s not that old you know, 19."

What does Camavinga think?

Barnett is echoing his client, who has previously said he is aware of the interest in his services, but will not rush into a decision and is open to staying with Rennes.

Camavinga recently told Telefoot: "It makes you feel flattered and it's nice that teams like Real Madrid or Bayern are interested in your situation. I'm not going to lie, but I have not yet thought it over with my family."

Why is Camavinga in such demand?

The midfielder, who has made 37 appearances in all competitions this season for Rennes, has impressed immensely with the Ligue 1 side and is in contention for a call-up to the France squad for this summer's European Championship.

A switch to a leading European club has been talked up for a while, with Real Madrid the club most consistently linked with his signature.

