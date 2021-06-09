Caio Henrique: It's a pleasure to be linked with PSG and Barcelona

The Brazilian has addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his future after attracting attention from two of Europe's biggest clubs

Monaco left-back Caio Henrique has admitted "it is a great pleasure" for him to be linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Henrique completed a move to Monaco from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid last August, penning a five-year contract at Stade Louis II, and has since established himself as a mainstay in Niko Kovac's starting XI.

The 23-year-old played an important role in the French outfit's third-place finish in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 standings, attracting the attention of two of Europe's biggest clubs in the process.

What's been said?

It has been reported that PSG and Barca are both weighing up summer moves for Henrique, but he is not paying much attention to the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

"I am very calm with all this," Henrique told Goal when quizzed on the transfer rumours. "I try not to get involved and concentrate only on [what happens on the] pitch and I leave it (transfer talk) in the hands of my representatives.

"Of course, it is a great pleasure to hear about these very important clubs, but I have my feet on the ground and I always try to do my best, no matter where I am playing. I am very focused and committed to the jersey that I wear, and that will never change."

Henrique on PSG's front three

Henrique was also asked to pick the most difficult man to defend against from PSG's all-star attacking triumvirate of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria, but was unable to separate the trio due to their varied skillset.

"It is difficult to pick one, they are three spectacular players," he added. "Mbappe has his explosiveness and dribbling as a strong point, while Neymar, in addition to his dribbling, has a lot of ability in finding space. Di Maria is also difficult to face. I think that all three in some way create a lot of difficulties."

Henrique's record at Monaco

Henrique featured in 36 games in all competitions during his first year at Monaco, bouncing back after missing the opening five matches of the season due to injury.

The Brazilian is still on the lookout for his first goal for the club, but has proven to be a useful asset in the final third by providing five assists.

