CAF president Ahmad given five-year ban for breaching FIFA ethics code

The world football authority has banned the Madagascan for offences including "offering and accepting gifts or other benefits".

Ahmad Ahmad, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has been banned for five years by FIFA after being found guilty of breaching ethics codes.

The 60-year-old, who is also a FIFA vice-president, had been investigated for his conduct during the period from 2017 to 2019.

FIFA's adjudicatory chamber said Ahmad had breached rules relating to duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts or other benefits, abuse of position and misappropriation of funds.

Ahmad has been banned from all football-related activity for five years and fined CHF 200,000 (£160,000/$220,000).

FIFA said in a statement on Monday: "The investigation into Mr Ahmad's conduct in his position as CAF president during the period from 2017 to 2019 concerned various CAF-related governance issues.

"These included the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in CAF's dealings with the sports equipment company Tactical Steel and other activities.

"In its decision, following an extensive hearing, the adjudicatory chamber ruled that, based on information gathered by the investigatory chamber, Mr Ahmad had breached his duty of loyalty, offered gifts and other benefits, mismanaged funds and abused his position as the CAF president, pursuant to the FIFA Code of Ethics.

"Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Ahmad had breached articles 15, 20 and 25 of the current edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics, as well as article 28 of the 2018 edition, and sanctioned him with a ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for five years.

"In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 200,000 has been imposed on Mr Ahmad."

Late last month, Ahmad disclosed his intention to run for a second term in office but he was struck down with coronavirus, which forced him to hand over to CAF first vice-president Constant Omari as he continues his recovery.

However this now looks to be in major doubt as Ahmad, who was elected CAF president in 2017 after defeating long-standing incumbent Issa Hayatou, would have to pass an eligibility test to take back his place on the FIFA Council.