Caf celebrates Simba SC comeback record in club history

The Tanzanian giants pulled one of the greatest comebacks in history to win an away match in Lusaka, Zambia

Simba SC's unbroken away comeback record in the Caf has notched 41 years and the Confederation of African Football (Caf), celebrated the feat on its official social media account on Tuesday.

Simba, according to Caf online, are holders of the biggest comeback record. The feat is again powered by the fact the comeback record was attained away in Lusaka, Zambia.

On its Instagram page, Caf online reported the achievement when the Tanzanian giants beat Zambia’s Mufulira Wanderers 5-0 away after losing 4-0 at home.

More teams

It is recalled Simba were almost depleted after losing at home with most members, fans and even some team officials throwing in the towel but the technical bench under the late, Joel Nkaya Bendera and players made a vow they will turn the tables away.

Article continues below

Simba's comeback was registered in front of the then Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda. The Msimbazi Street-based giants’ goals were netted by Thuwein Ally, who scored a hat trick and George ‘Best’ Kulagwa, who scored a brace.

After knocking out Mufulira Wanderers, Simba were knocked out of the tournament by Nigerian side Racca Rovers 2-0 on aggregate.

They lost 2-0 away and battled to a goalless draw at home in a match which youthful Simba defender Hussein Tindwa collapsed on the pitch and died when he was being rushed to Muhimbili Hospital.