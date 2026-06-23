Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia will kick off on 26 Jun 2026 at 20:00 EST.

Match context

The Cabo Verde fairytale continued when the tournament debutants claimed a 2-2 draw against Uruguay, following a 0-0 draw with one of the pre-tournament favourites, Spain. That's two seriously big scalps for the archipelago nation with a population of an estimated 525,000. 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha produced an astonishing display against Spain, making seven saves, but Uruguay scored with the only two shots on target that they mustered.

Saudi Arabia props up the group with one point that they earned in a 1-1 stalemate with Uruguay. They then lost 4-0 to Spain. Cabo Verde knows that another point will be enough to seal qualification for the knockouts if Spain beats Uruguay in the other match, and a win against the Saudis will guarantee progression regardless of what happens elsewhere. History beckons for a team that has won the hearts of millions around the globe.

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Cabo Verde's key players and coach

Forward Dailon Livramento stepped up with four goals in qualifying, including decisive strikes against Angola and Cameroon, to finish as the group's joint-top goalscorer. Cape Verde is under the tutelage of former skipper Pedro Leitão Brito, affectionately known as Bubista. He's been at the helm since 2020 and will rely on a disciplined defensive shape if his side is to spring a surprise or two in the Americas. Veteran Chaves goalkeeper Vozinha proved his mettle against Spain on matchday 1, seeing his Instagram following skyrocket from 40,000 to over 15 million in a matter of days.

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Saudi Arabia's key players and coach

Veteran skipper Salem Al-Dawsari was the match-winner in that infamous triumph over Argentina in 2022. The two-time Asian Player of the Year remains the fulcrum of this side with his technical quality off the left-hand side. 22-year-old Al Qadsiah midfielder Musab Al-Juwayr will pull the strings in the heart of midfield. Lens right-back Saud Abdulhamid is the only player in the Saudi squad playing his club football outside of the country. The Saudis are under the tutelage of the Greek boss, Georgios Donis, who was appointed on a contract running through July 2027, taking charge just two months prior to the tournament.

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Likely Cabo Verde XI

Vozinha; Moreira, Lopes, Borges, Cabral; Pina; Mendes, Arcanjo, Monteiro, Rodrigues; Benchimol.

Likely Saudi XI

Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Lajami, Al Tambakti, Al-Harbi; Al-Juwayr, Alkhaibari, Al-Dawsari, Al-Dawsari; Al-Buraikan.

Cabo Verde's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Vozinha (Chaves), Marcio Rosa (Montana), CJ dos Santos (San Diego).

Defenders: Stopira (Torreense), Roberto Lopes (Shamrock Rovers), Joao Paulo (FCSB), Diney (Al Bataeh), Logan Costa (Villarreal), Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew), Wagner Pina (Trabzonspor), Sidny Lopes Cabral (Benfica), Kelvin Pires (SJK).

Midfielders: Jamiro Monteiro (PEC Zwolle), Kevin Pina (Krasnodar), Deroy Duarte (Ludogorets), Telmo Arcanjo (Vitoria Guimaraes), Laros Duarte (Puskas Akademia), Yannick Semedo (Farense).

Forwards: Ryan Mendes (Igdir), Garry Rodrigues (Apollon Limassol), Willy Semedo (Omonia), Jovane Cabral (Estrela Amadora), Gilson Tavares (Akron Tolyatti), Dailon Livramento (Casa Pia), Helio Varela (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Nuno da Costa (Istanbul Basaksehir).

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Saudi Arabia's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al Owais (Al Ula), Nawaf Al Aqidi (Al Nassr), Ahmed Al Kassar (Al Qadsiah).

Defenders: Abdulelah Al Amri (Al Nassr), Hassan Tambakti (Al Hilal), Jehad Thikri (Al Qadsiah), Ali Lajami (Al Hilal), Hassan Kadesh (Al Ittihad), Saud Abdulhamid (Lens, on loan from Roma), Mohammed Abu Al Shamat (Al Qadsiah), Ali Majrashi (Al Ahli), Moteb Al Harbi (Al Hilal), Nawaf Boushal (Al Nassr), Sultan Al-Ghannam (Al Nassr).

Midfielders: Mohammed Kanno (Al Hilal), Abdullah Al Khaibari (Al Nassr), Ziyad Al Johani (Al Ahli), Nasser Al Dawsari (Al Hilal), Musab Al Juwayr (Al Qadsiah), Alaa Al Hajji (Neom), Salem Al Dawsari (Al Hilal), Khalid Al Ghannam (Al Ettifaq), Ayman Yahya (Al Nassr).

Forwards: Firas Al Buraikan (Al Ahli), Saleh Al Shehri (Al Ittihad), Abdullah Al Hamdan (Al Nassr).

Team news & squads

Cabo Verde head coach Bubista has not reported any injuries or suspensions ahead of the match, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage. Given his side's performances in the group stage, Bubista is expected to name a similar squad to the one that drew with Uruguay and held Spain. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Saudi Arabia coach Georgios Donis has also not confirmed a lineup or reported any fresh injury concerns. The squad will need to regroup quickly after the heavy defeat to Spain, and Donis will be looking for a response from his players. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cabo Verde have been one of the group stage's most consistent performers, collecting two draws and three wins across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Uruguay on June 21, a match in which they came from behind to earn a point. Before that, they held Spain to a goalless draw in their World Cup opener on June 15. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Bermuda 3-0 and Serbia 3-0, and drew 1-1 with Finland. Across those five matches, Cabo Verde scored nine goals and conceded three, with back-to-back clean sheets against Spain and Senegal underlining their defensive organisation.

Saudi Arabia's recent record makes for difficult reading. Their last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two defeats. The most recent result was a 4-0 loss to Spain on June 21, their heaviest defeat of the group stage. They drew 1-1 with Uruguay in their opening World Cup fixture and beat Puerto Rico 3-0 in a pre-tournament friendly. Defeats to Spain and Ecuador, combined with a draw against Senegal, give them a total of four goals scored and seven conceded across the five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia have no recorded head-to-head meetings in the provided dataset. This World Cup group stage encounter in Houston will be a first between the two nations.

Standings

In Group H, Cabo Verde sit third and Saudi Arabia are fourth heading into the final round of fixtures.