Here's exactly how to buy tickets to see the world’s best golfers in action this summer

You can expect a tumultuous roar (even more than usual) when Rory McIlroy steps onto the first tee for his opening round at the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 17. Good news is, you can be there to watch the moment unfold by securing tickets to the huge event.

The Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since 2019, and it's perfect timing for McIlroy and his legions of fans. Many will get their chance to see the legend of the game live in action for the first time since his career-defining Masters win at Augusta, which sealed his Major's grand slam.

If you were unable to get over to Augusta to watch McIlroy hold his nerve, to claim his first green jacket and his first Major success since 2014, don’t fret, as Rory and all the world’s best swingers will be heading to Northern Ireland this July at Royal Portrush’s Dunluce Course.

The Open Championship, often referred to as The Open or the British Open, is the oldest golf tournament in the world, and one of the most prestigious. Founded in 1860, it was originally held annually at Prestwick Golf Club in Scotland. Later, the venue rotated between a select group of coastal links golf courses in the United Kingdom. With the PGA Championship moving to a May spot since 2019, The Open is now the fourth and final major tournament played each year.

While the world famous Claret Jug has headed overseas in recent times, with three Americans (Schauffele, Harman & Morikawa) and an Australian (Cam Smith) winning the last four editions of The Open, those fans hoping to see a homegrown star clinch victory will take comfort from the fact that golfers from the British Isles were triumphant on both previous times that Royal Portrush staged the event. Englishman, Max Faulkner, finished on top of the leaderboard when the Northern Ireland club played host for the first ever time in 1951. It wasn’t until 2019 that the world’s best golfers returned to Royal Portrush, but for the locals, the 68-year wait was worth it, with Irish star Shane Lowry storming to a six-shot victory, the third biggest-margin success this millennium.

The 153rd Open Championship is set to be the largest ever sporting event held in Northern Ireland, and demand for tickets is very high. But, it’s not too late to secure your place and join the record crowd of 278,000 who will be massing at Royal Portrush this July. Let GOAL give you the lowdown on how you can buy tickets to The Open Championship, including how much they cost and where you can get them from.

When is The Open Championship 2025?

Getty Images

The 153rd edition of The Open Championship is scheduled to take place in Northern Ireland from Thursday, July 17, to Sunday, July 20, on Royal Portrush Golf Club’s Dunluce Course. Before the start of the tournament, practice rounds take place from Sunday, July 13, through til Wednesday, July 16.

Where is The Open Championship 2025?

Northern Ireland’s Royal Portrush, which was formed in 1988 and is located on the Antrim Coast, is staging The Open Championship 2025. The tournament is played over the club’s Dunluce Course.

Designed by Old Tom Morris & reworked by Harry Colt, the par 72 links golf course measures 6,691 metres (7,317 yards), which makes it one of the longest links courses on The Open Rota.

Open Championship 2025 tickets: How much do they cost?

Open Championship 2025 ‘General Admission’ prices range from £100 to £130 for adult tickets and £50 to £65 for youth tickets (16-24). Hospitality ticket prices vary depending on the package and day, for example, £285 for Thursday, July 17. See the full breakdown of prices for The Open Championship below.

Day Price (Youth) Price (Adult) Tickets Thursday £50 £100 StubHub Friday £55 £110 StubHub Saturday £60 £120 StubHub Sunday £65 £130 StubHub

On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure practice day tickets from £47, with daily tournament tickets ranging from £186 on day 1, up to £1200 on the final day.

How to buy Open Championship 2025 tickets

Getty Images

Tickets for the 153rd Open Championship were distributed via a ballot, with general admission tickets for all eight days of the Championship selling out in record time. However, a range of Premium Experiences, offering world-class hospitality paired with superior views of the action, are still available on the official Open Championship site. Demand is expected to rise as the remaining experiences approach a sell-out.

Fans can also purchase Open Championship tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. As a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace, it's a safe place for fans to purchase tickets, where StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the event you want to go to

Just type Golf in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city/venue in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find an event that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the individual event page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the golf!

How to watch or stream The Open Championship 2025

Getty Images

If you’re unable to obtain tickets to The Open Championship, you may want to watch the Open Championshop online, available to watch live and exclusively on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app at any time. The package starts from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, which allows the viewer the opportunity to watch many more live events across a range of sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sport on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android. NOW TV offers a variety of sign-ups for the avid sports watcher, including the ‘Sports Day Membership, which allows access to all 12 Sky Sports channels for 24 hours for £14.99.

In the United States, viewers can watch the tournament live on NBC and The Golf Channel. Coverage is split between these two broadcasters, with The Golf Channel handling early rounds and pre-coverage, while NBC takes over for the high-stakes weekend action. The event will simulstream live on Peacock (NBC’s streaming service). You’ll only need Peacock Premium to catch all the action, which costs just $7.99 per month (or $80 annually for ad-supported streaming).

Another great streaming service that will let you watch golf live is Fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month, and they offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. For avid sports fans, Fubo is the ultimate choice as it also provides access to other popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can also enjoy some of the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

What is The Open Championship 2025 format?

Getty Images

Play is in groups of three during the first two rounds, and groups of two during the final two rounds. Groups are organised and assigned by officials for the initial two rounds, with each player having one morning and one afternoon tee-time.

During the final two rounds, players tee off in reverse order of accumulated score, with the leaders starting last. After 36 holes, only the two 70 and tied players remain in the tournament and will compete in the third and fourth rounds. If players are tied for the win on Sunday, they enter a 3-hole playoff, followed by sudden death if no winner emerges from the playoff.

