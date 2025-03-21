How to buy Lady Gaga Singapore tickets today: Mayhem Tour presale ticket links, prices, resale & more

Ready for the new Gaga tour? Look no further than this article to bring you all you need to secure tickets to see her live this year

Lady Gaga season is officially back after she released her new album 'Mayem' on March 7th, with the single 'Abracadabra'. She's announced new dates for live performances in a very long time. So far, the only locations tickets have been released for are Mexico and Singapore.

The announcement came after she broke the streaming record for her hit single 'Die With A Smile' with Bruno Mars, for which she won a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year. These initial dates could be the start of more dates to be released for her Mayhem Tour.

Getty Images

If there's one thing for sure, the demand to see Lady Gaga live is at an all-time high. The New York native last toured in 2022 during her 'The Chromatica Ball' tour. It's not surprising that her new dates have emerged mainly with the release of her brand new album, which has several tracks from the album making it to the charts worldwide.

If you like the sound of catching Lady Gaga in this phase of her musical venture, let GOAL tell you how you can get tickets.

When is Lady Gaga coming to Singapore?

Getty Images

Although no official announcement of a full tour has been made, it seems to be heading in that direction. So far, dates have been announced, starting in Mexico and then moving to Singapore. Two dates have been announced in Mexico City: Saturday, April 26th, and Sunday, April 27th. Following that, there will be four tour dates for Singapore in May, between Sunday 18th May and Saturday 24th May.

Full list of presales for Lady Gaga Singapore tickets

Presale Date Mastercard Presale 18th March Klook Presale 19th March KrisFlyer Presale 20th March Live Nation Presale 20th March General Sale 21st March

Where to buy Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour Singapore tickets

If you miss out on the presale or general sales on official sites, then you can always catch some resale tickets on StubHub. As always, the prices might be higher for resale sites, but if you want to see Lady Gaga belt her new tunes live in the flesh, they are the best option for securing super in-demand tickets.

How much are Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour Singapore tickets?

Getty Images

Tickets for Lady Gaga's Mayhem Tour Singapore start at around $180 and can go up to $3,500. Of course, the prices depend on the seating categories, whether you are sitting or standing, and, most importantly, what stadium area you will be watching from.

The presales have revealed a closer look at the pricing categories:

Category 1: $368

$368 Category 2: $328

$328 Category 3: $288

$288 Category 4: $328

$328 Category 5: $268

$268 Category 6: $238

$238 Category 7: $218

$218 Category 8: $198

$198 Category 9: $148

$148 Category 10 (Restricted view): $328

$328 Category 11 (Restricted view): $288

$288 Category 12 (Restricted view): $268

$268 Category 13 (Restricted view): $218

Full list of dates for Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour Singapore tickets