Burnley Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Turf Moor outfit continue to defy the odds in the Premier League and they will have to do it all again in 2020-21

Sean Dyche guided Burnley to another top-half finish in 2019-20, with the Clarets continuing to silence their critics as they slug it out with the Premier League’s big-hitters.

There had been rumours of change being on the cards at Turf Moor – on and off the field – but a club that prides itself on stability and consistency still has all of its established pieces in place.

That should help them to hold their own once again during the 2020-21 campaign, with the Lancashire outfit onto a fifth successive season among English football’s elite.

    Burnley were supposed to open the new season with a glamour home date against Manchester United, but that game has been postponed due to the Red Devils' involvement in Europa League competition.

    Leicester will therefore be the Clarets' first foes, with three of their opening four games set to see them head out on the road.

    A trip to Leeds comes on Boxing Day, while the New Year will be opened at home to Fulham.

    Dyche's side will complete their schedule away at Sheffield United, a week after they have played host to Liverpool.

    Check out Burnley's full Premier League schedule for 2020-21 below.

    Burnley Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match  
    TBC TBC Burnley v Manchester United  
    19/09/2020 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley  
    26/09/2020 15:00 Burnley v Southampton  
    03/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley  
    17/10/2020 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Burnley  
    24/10/2020 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur  
    31/10/2020 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea  
    07/11/2020 15:00 Brighton v Burnley  
    21/11/2020 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace  
    28/11/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley  
    05/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Everton  
    12/12/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley  
    15/12/2020 19:45 Aston Villa v Burnley  
    19/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton  
    26/12/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Burnley  
    28/12/2020 15:00 Burnley v Sheffield United  
    02/01/2021 15:00 Burnley v Fulham  
    13/01/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Burnley  
    16/01/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley  
    26/01/2021 19:45 Burnley v Aston Villa  
    30/01/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley  
    02/02/2021 19:45 Burnley v Manchester City  
    06/02/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brighton  
    13/02/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley  
    20/02/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Bromwich Albion  
    27/02/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley  
    06/03/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal  
    13/03/201 15:00 Everton v Burnley  
    20/03/2021 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City  
    03/04/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley  
    10/04/2021 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United  
    17/04/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley  
    24/04/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Burnley  
    01/05/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United  
    08/05/2021 15:00 Fulham v Burnley  
    11/05/2021 19:45 Burnley v Leeds United  
    15/05/2021 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool  
    23/05/2021 16:00 Sheffield United v Burnley  

