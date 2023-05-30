Bunny Shaw signs contract extension at Man City through to 2026 after prolific WSL campaign

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw has signed a contract extension with WSL powerhouses Manchester City, committing her future to the club through to 2026.

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaw has enjoyed a prolific season, scoring 20 goals and assisting a further seven for Manchester City in the WSL. The Jamaican striker finished with the joint most goal contributions in the league, alongside Aston Villa's Rachel Daly, and will now take her stay at the Academy Stadium to five years after signing a new contract until 2026.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Man City's official website after signing her new contract, Shaw said: “I’m delighted to continue my journey with this amazing group. Everyone made me feel welcome from the first day I came here. I enjoy the way we play and I’m at a stage now where I understand the way we play and I can only get better and grow."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shaw, who won Player of the Month twice in City's latest campaign, also said she feels at home in Manchester. She added: “I’ve always said Manchester feels like home away from home too. I enjoy coming into the City ground every day and training with the group, vibing with the girls and I also have family here, so Manchester has felt like home ever since I arrived. I just want to thank our fans for everything, all the love and support they’ve given me since I arrived. I’ll just try my best to continue repaying them on the football pitch.”

WHAT NEXT FOR SHAW & MAN CITY? While it was a very good personal season for Shaw, Manchester City fell short overall. Despite an identical record to Arsenal, City finished fourth in the WSL, outside of the Champions League places and without a cup win.