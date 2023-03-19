- Home-grown star shining for Gunners
- Caught the eye again versus Palace
- End product has matched Chilean forward
WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners forward, who has been in sparkling form this season, reached that notable milestone during a Premier League outing against Crystal Palace. Having been a reliable source of end product for Mikel Arteta’s side across their bid for a domestic title, the 21-year-old doubled Arsenal’s lead against Palace when he beat the offside trap and slid a composed finish into the bottom corner – having already provided the cross from which Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock at Emirates Stadium.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka has been a talismanic presence for Arsenal throughout the 2022-23 campaign, but saw a four-match run without a goal brought to a close against Palace.
WHAT NEXT? With the Gunners dominating for long periods against the Eagles - with Granit Xhaka adding a third for them early in the second half before Saka netted his second of the game - Arteta’s side are looking to extend their lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.