- Kim Kardashian at Arsenal vs Sporting
- Missed out on meeting Saka after the game
- Winger makes up for it with video call
WHAT HAPPENED? Saka has been spotted chatting with Kim Kardashian's kids on FaceTime after Arsenal's shootout defeat to Sporting in the Europa League. The reality TV star was spotted at the Emirates for Thursday's match but missed out on a meeting with the England international. Saka made amends by getting on the phone and has been promised the Kardashian family will make a return visit "if Arsenal win the Premier League."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: There was huge disappointment for Arsenal on Thursday as Sporting ended the Gunners' hopes of European glory. However, Mikel Arteta's side remain in pole position to end their long wait for a Premier League trophy and sit five points clear after 27 games played.
WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The Gunners are back in Premier League action on Sunday against Crystal Palace.