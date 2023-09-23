'I don't mind being stuck with him!' - Bukayo Saka delighted that Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has signed new Gunners contract

Bukayo Saka has praised Martin Odegaard, saying that he is ecstatic the Norwegian has signed a new deal at the Emirates.

Odegaard signed new deal in the week

Impressed since move from Real Madrid in 2021

Winger Saka happy he's put pen to paper

WHAT HAPPENED? Odegaard sat down and signed a new and improved contract on Friday, just over two years since making a permanent move to the Emirates from the Spanish giants and it was clear from the off how important the Norwegian was to Mikel Arteta. The manager made him captain prior to the beginning of the 22/23 campaign and he hasn't looked back since, helping to bring out the best in the likes of Saka who spoke highly of him ahead of Sunday's north London derby against Tottenham.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, Saka said: "He’s really important, not just as a player, as a leader as well. He leads in a different way but I love it and respect it. We all know he’s got unbelievable quality, creating goals and scoring goals and being the captain that we all love."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka and Odegaard have formed a nice little partnership in Arsenal's final third. Throughout the course of last season, no one in the Gunner's side combined more than the duo. They're proving to be a handful for opponents this time around too, having both scored twice in Arsenal's opening five games with Saka also registering two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? He, alongside Odegaard and the rest of his Arsenal teammates, will be looking to get one over their old enemy once again as they host Spurs in the Premier League on Sunday.