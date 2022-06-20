Buck steps down as Chelsea chairman after 18-trophy tenure as Boehly era takes shape at Stamford Bridge

The American lawyer has been part of the Blues’ boardroom since 2003, but he will now be moving into an advisory role

Chelsea have announced that Bruce Buck will – in the wake of the Todd Boehly-led consortium taking the reins at Stamford Bridge - be stepping down from his role as club chairman, with a 19-year tenure whih delivered 18 trophies to be brought to a close.

The American lawyer, who has formed part of the Blues’ boardroom since 2003, will be moving into a senior advisory role with the Premier League heavyweights from June 30.

During his time at the helm, which has also seen the club’s women’s side land 12 pieces of silverware, while Chelsea have become a “one of the world’s elite football clubs and a globally recognised brand followed by millions".

Why is Bruce Buck stepping down as Chelsea chairman?

Explaining his decision on the Blues’ official website, Buck said: “I am proud to have helped Chelsea realise great success on the pitch and make a positive impact in the community.

“Now is the right time to step down and let new ownership build on the strong foundations we have in place.

“The owners have a compelling vision for Chelsea’s future, and I look forward to helping them achieve it in this new role alongside our incredible staff, players, coaches and supporters.”

Boehly, co-controlling owner of Chelsea following a takeover in west London that saw Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich sever ties with the club, added on Buck: “Bruce has led Chelsea to the highest levels of international and domestic football, while also developing one of the most active social responsibility projects in sport. We thank Bruce for his service and his commitment to the club.”

Buck's departure comes amid a time of huge flux at Chelsea, with Guy Laurence also leaving his role as SEO while director Eugene Tenenbaum has been sanctioned due to his financial connections with Russia.

How will Buck be remembered at Chelsea?

GOAL's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella writes:

Buck was a divisive figure among Chelsea supporters. His legacy includes the more negative side of his 20 years at the top: which includes trying to buy the land that Stamford Bridge sits on from Chelsea fans, while he also played an active role in the formation of the Super League.

However, he also sat as the chair of the Chelsea Foundation which won a host of awards for giving back within football.

Before the Super League debacle, he was also one of the most influential chairmen in the Premier League.

He lives close to Chelsea and clearly loves the club. He'll likely continue to be invited into the director's box and remains on the payroll as an advisor.

Which trophies did Chelsea win during Buck’s tenure?

Chelsea won the Premier League title for the first time in 2004-05, with Jose Mourinho’s appointment as manager ushering in a new era for the Blues.

They have claimed a further four top-flight crowns since then, while in cup competitions Chelsea have won the FA Cup on five occasions since 2003.

The League Cup has been captured three times and the Community Shield twice.

Success in Europe has delivered Champions League crowns in 2012 and 2021, with the Europa League trophy lifted in 2013 and 2019.

The UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup were both secured in 2021 on the back of the Blues’ last triumph in continental competition.

