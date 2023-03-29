Brutal swipe at Lionel Messi made by president of Saudi Arabian club: 'I don't want a player who watches games from the stadium like against Bayern Munich'

Lionel Messi's future remains the subject of speculation but the chief of Saudi side Al-Tai says he's not interested in the World Cup winner.

Messi slammed for Bayern performance

Club chief wouldn't sign him for Al-Tai

Messi yet to decide on future

WHAT HAPPENED? Turki Al-Dabaan, president of Saudi side Al-Tai, has taken aim at Messi and says he would not sign the Argentina international for his club. Messi's future remains uncertain, with his contract at PSG set to expire in the summer, but Al-Dabaan says the forward's performance in his team's Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich is why he would not want to splash out on the World Cup winner.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I do not want to sign a world-class player in my team who is saturated and watches the match from the stadium like Messi in front of Bayern Munich,” Al Dhabaan told Saudi Arabian TV channel SBC.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and PSG have been heavily criticised after another disappointing exit from Europe's top competition. Philipp Lahm said Messi looked "helpless and desperate" during their round of 16 tie as Bayern ran out 3-0 aggregate winners. The 35-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, while speculation continues about a possible return to Barcelona or a transfer to MLS.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentina star is set to return to PSG action on Sunday, April 2 against Lyon in Ligue 1.