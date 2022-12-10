'Don't touch me!' - Bruno Fernandes snaps at Portugal staffer trying to stop him from sharing referee conspiracy

Bruno Fernandes snapped back at a media officer trying to calm him down as he went on a tirade about the referee after Portugal exited the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was outraged after his side lost 1-0 to Morocco in the World Cup quarter-final and believes the fact that referee Facundo Tello and all of his officials are from Argentina, who are still in the competition, had an influence on the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: When a Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) tried to intervene to calm Fernandes down, he said: "Don't touch me, I'll say what I have to say. F*ck them... I have to say that it is very strange to have a referee refereeing us from a country [Argentina] that still has its team in the competition and we don't have Portuguese referees in the World Cup. Ours referee the Champions League, so they have the quality and level to be here. These officials don't referee in the Champions League, they're not used to this type of game, they don't have the pace for it. They clearly tilted the field.

"In the first half there is a clear penalty on me, without a doubt any, because I am isolated and never in my life let myself fall, when I was alone with the goalkeeper and could shoot at the goal. As simple as that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester United star is not the only Portugal player to criticise the referee after the game as defender Pepe also took issue with the match being officiated by an Argentine referee. Their outrage comes a day after Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong both hit out at the official in charge of Argentina's penalty shootout success against Netherlands on Friday.

DID YOU KNOW? Portugal have been eliminated from a World Cup quarter-final match for the first time in their history, having previously progressed from their two other matches at this stage - in 1966 and 2006.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? The 28-year-old will return to club football in the wake of his team's World Cup exit, with Manchester United set to face Burnley in the Carabao Cup on December 21.