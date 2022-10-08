'I’ve been waiting' - Broja reacts to first Chelsea goal after taking advantage of substitute opportunity

Armando Broja was relieved to score his first Chelsea goal when he struck late on in a 3-0 win against Wolves on Saturday.

Albania star scored Chelsea's third goal

Came off the bench after 70 minutes

Will be pushing for a start against AC Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? Broja came off the bench to replace Mason Mount and played the final 20 minutes of the clash at Stamford Bridge. He fired in his side's third goal, though his initial celebrations were cut short because of a VAR check, only for the goal to be given.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's always a wait when they check for a possible offside," Broja said. "I was keeping my fingers crossed but I thought I had timed my run well. Thanks to the fans for the support. It’s unreal, I’ve been waiting for my first goal. It's a surreal moment. I can't put it into words.

"Everyone knows at one of the biggest clubs in the world there will be competition. It helps us all develop as players. We have a big squad, everyone is needed at all times."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old has now featured nine times in all competitions for Chelsea this season but all appearances have come off the bench. Broja will be pushing to get his first start for the club in the near future.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are in action again on Tuesday when they meet AC Milan in the Champions League.