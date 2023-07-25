Catch Roberto De Zerbi’s men in action this season

It’s been an impressive few years in the Premier League for Brighton & Hove Albion, with the 2022-23 campaign taking them to new heights after they earned a first-ever qualification for European football following a stirring season at the American Express Community Stadium.

Robert De Zerbi, arriving to succeed Graham Potter after the latter’s great start earned him an ill-fated move to Chelsea, pushed his team to the brink of top-four football on a remarkable run, but regardless of their shortfall there, they will celebrate their success in reaching the Europa League.

Dizzying new heights look set to bring more fans in, so how can you go about getting yourself a ticket to see Brighton in action? Allow GOAL to talk you through your options for catching them in 2023-24, including where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost you.

Upcoming Brighton tickets for sale and ticket prices

With a heavy-duty campaign set to take them across four different competitions, it’s a busy season for Brighton and their supporters. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures at the Amex Stadium:

List of Brighton & Hove Albion home fixtures

Date Fixture Price Sat Aug 12 Luton £35.00 - £52.00 Sat Aug 26 West Ham £35.00 - £52.00 Sat Sep 2 Newcastle £35.00 - £52.00 Sun Sep 24 Bournemouth £30.00 - £46.00 Sat Oct 7 Liverpool £45.00 - £65.00 Sat Oct 28 Fulham £35.00 - £52.00 Sat Nov 11 Sheffield United £35.00 - £52.00

One of English football’s modern success stories, it was only six years ago that the Seagulls ended a three-decade-plus exodus from the top flight of English football, having sunk to the nadir of the fourth tier in the interim period.

Their relocation to their current Falmer-based ground in 2008 came with an upturn in fortunes, as they achieved promotions back through the English Football League to take their place in the top tier, with the ground having become a formidable fortress for Brighton and their supporters in recent seasons under Potter and De Zerbi.

Getty

The ground became an established international venue in 2022 when it was used as one of the host venues for Euro 2022, with England winning twice en route to success in the tournament, as the Lionesses defeated both Norway and Spain there. The Amex also hosted two games during the 2015 Rugby World Cup, including Japan’s all-time upset against South Africa.

Where can I buy Brighton tickets?

Fans keen to book a seat at the Amex Stadium this season can buy their ticket from Brighton’s official ticket portal, at tickets.brightonandhovealbion.com. The website is the only official first-hand retailer for Brighton home tickets this term.

You can also look at StubHub if you are happy to pick up second-hand tickets, with the resale site one of the most recognised options for supporters out to find a berth at a sold-out game.

Brighton tickets: benefits, prices and availability

With the Premier League one of the most popular sporting leagues both at home in the United Kingdom and around the rest of the world, picking up a ticket to a match isn’t quite as simple as it might be for another sporting event. Below, GOAL lays out the two options you can choose for regular tickets:

Brighton season tickets; benefits, pricing and availability

The only way to guarantee a seat to every home Premier League match at the Amex Stadium is to be a Brighton season ticket holder. A season-long pass gives you entry to all league fixtures hosted by the club, and also offers priority opportunities to obtain tickets for home matches in knockout competition too.

Unfortunately, like with many Premier League teams, season tickets are currently unavailable for new supporters. Previous holders have the opportunity to renew ahead of each subsequent campaign, while those hoping to get one can sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed in the future if they are eligible to purchase a season ticket.

Brighton matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

With season tickets unavailable, most supporters and fans who otherwise attend Brighton games at the Amex Stadium this season will buy a single matchday ticket for their game of choice.

These are offered on a match-by-match basis, and are sold at a range of prices, depending on factors such as fixture, opponent, and seat location over the duration of a season. Below, you can find the price for Brighton fixtures this term, based on a Category A+ game price chart:

Category Adult Senior Student Junior Zone A £50.00 £40.00 £40.00 £30.00 Zone B/C £57.00 £45.00 £45.00 £35.00 Zone D £63.00 £50.50 £50.50 £37.00 Zone E £70.00 - - - Zone F £50.00 £40.00 £40.00 £30.00

FAQs

Where can I stay around the Amex Stadium?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around the Amex Stadium and across the wider Brighton area during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available in the immediate vicinity of the ground, while the city’s public transportation system also presents convenient options for those who will need to travel from further afield.

Where can I buy Brighton hospitality tickets?

For those who want to enjoy their matchday in lavish comfort and style, you can go for a hospitality package to watch Brighton in action at the Amex Stadium during the season.

Hospitality options allow fans to watch a game in luxury surroundings, ranging from pre-match fine dining to private boxes, from function suites to post-match celebrations. You can purchase hospitality for Brighton matches from https://www.brightonandhovealbion.com/club/matchday-hospitality/, where you can make an official enquiry.

Packages at the Amex Stadium include:

Goldstone Restaurant - A three-course meal restaurant course presided over by ex-manager Bob Booker, followed by a prime East Stand seat.

- A three-course meal restaurant course presided over by ex-manager Bob Booker, followed by a prime East Stand seat. Legends Box - A 12-person private box on the halfway line, complete with rich four-course dining and a personal host amid the growing atmosphere.

- A 12-person private box on the halfway line, complete with rich four-course dining and a personal host amid the growing atmosphere. HB’s - A vibrant level-one restaurant within the West Stand, offering a three-course menu and host for insight and pre-kick-off entertainment.

- A vibrant level-one restaurant within the West Stand, offering a three-course menu and host for insight and pre-kick-off entertainment. Bruno’s - Named for the legendary former captain who sealed Premier League status, offering a three-course experience within the 1901 Lounge.

- Named for the legendary former captain who sealed Premier League status, offering a three-course experience within the 1901 Lounge. Heineken Experience - Informal booth seating with self-serve Heineken and unlimited pub grub fare, perfect for casual groups.

- Informal booth seating with self-serve Heineken and unlimited pub grub fare, perfect for casual groups. Mullery’s - Casual small plate dining with piglet pies and specialty cocktails, located in the heart of the West Stand.

When do Brighton hospitality tickets go on sale?

Brighton hospitality tickets are open for enquiries already. Simply head to the club’s official website to register your interest in a package for a match.

Getty Images

Please be aware that hospitality options are often limited, and that an expression of interest does not guarantee a seat.

How can I check Brighton ticket availability?

Demand for Brighton tickets is expected to outstrip availability this season, with both new fans and old supporters looking to get down and cheer them on at the Amex Stadium.

The easiest way to check availability for Brighton matches will be through the club’s official website, at tickets.brightonandhovealbion.com.

Can I buy Brighton tickets without a membership?

You can buy Brighton tickets without a club membership, However, you will not be in an advantageous place to get the jump on other fans who are. Club membership gives you priority when it comes to purchasing tickets for games at the Amex Stadium.

Below, you can find the membership tiers available for supporters this season:

MyAlbion 18+ - £36.00

- £36.00 MyAlbion U18 - £26.00

How can I buy Brighton away tickets?

You can buy Brighton away tickets through the club’s official website, though be aware they will be offered on a first-come-served basis to season ticket holders. Alternatively, you can buy them through the opposition club’s ticket portal, though you may need to be a member to do so.

If you are struggling to find a seat, you can try StubHub to see if there is a resale option available for your chosen game.

How hard is it to get Brighton tickets?

With demand for Premier League clubs arguably at an all-time high, it can be daunting trying to get tickets to see Brighton & Hove Albion. However, it is not impossible to secure your seat.

Explore all options available through the club’s ticket portal and through StubHub. There may be late ticket drops or increased resale options available the closer you get to a particular fixture.

How do I buy cheap Brighton tickets?

The best place to buy cheap Brighton tickets will be through the club’s official ticket portal, at tickets.brightonandhovealbion.com. Despite demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for fixtures at the Amex Stadium at a lower price.

You can also try to buy cheap Brighton tickets through resale with StubHub. Make sure you have read the terms and conditions surrounding any individual ticket and resale, however, and double-check that you are purchasing from a trusted source, so as not to be caught out by touts.

What is the best way to travel to the Amex Stadium?

The best way to travel to the Amex Stadium is by public transportation or on foot, with parking limited around the stadium and surrounding residential areas. The ground is served by Falmer station, on the National Rail network, and is within walking distance.

In addition, there are park-and-ride services for those driving to Brighton, while additional bus travel is subsidized within a certain area around the Amex Stadium. For more information, visit the club’s website.

Can I book a tour of the Amex Stadium?

You can indeed book a stadium tour of the Amex Stadium, with both public and group packages offered by Brighton on non-matchdays.

All tours allow guests to explore the behind-the-scenes working of the ground, the home dressing room, the director's lounge, and the media conference suite. To book, head to the club’s official website.