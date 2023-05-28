Brentford vs Manchester City : Lineups and LIVE updates

Premier League champions Manchester City end their PL campaign with a visit to Brentford

The news of Ivan Toney’s eight-month suspension did not spoil Brentford’s party as they brushed aside a struggling Tottenham side in their previous encounter. Harry Kane’s opener broke the deadlock in North London but the Bees came from behind to demolish their rivals 3-1 in a scintillating victory.

Having secured a top-half finish, Brentford could sneak into the Conference League spot if they manage to produce an upset in their own backyard.

The two teams above them, Aston Villa and Tottenham, both have an inferior goal difference and Thomas Frank’s team could silently sneak into the 7th spot if the two teams drop points.

The Bees have lost just 2 games at home with only Arsenal and Newcastle United getting the better of them at Gtech Community Stadium, and Frank’s men would want to strengthen their home record in the final match of a prolific season for Brentford.

Lifting the Premier League title for the third successive season, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have made a habit of winning the English league. The Sky Blues are on the back of a 1-1 draw against Brighton as two masterful tacticians locked horns at the Amex Stadium.

With Manchester City scheduled to cross swords with Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final, Pep Guardiola could experiment with his team during his visit to the Gtech Stadium. A victory in their 1000th Premier League match would see them extend their winning streak to 25 games in all competitions.

Pep’s men also boast of a fascinating record on the final matchday, having won 6 of their previous final-day games. Although Brentford emerged victorious the last time the two sides met, Man City were handed a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad and Pep Guardiola will look to take revenge on the final matchday.

Brentford vs Manchester City probable line-ups

Brentford XI (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Laporte, Gomez; Silva, Phillips, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Alvarez, Palmer





Brentford vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Manchester City's next fixtures

Manchester City lock horns with Manchester United on the 4th of June in the FA Cup finals before facing Inter Milan in the Champions League final on the 11th of June.