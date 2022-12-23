'We've tried to support him' - Brentford manager Frank addresses Ivan Toney betting charges

Brentford manager Thomas Frank showed his support for striker Ivan Toney after he was charged with breaching multiple betting rules.

Toney's total charges amount to 262 offences

Frank underlined club's support for player

Highlighted that striker is focused on the football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Football Association (FA) charged Toney with a further 30 alleged breaches of betting rules on top of the 232 issued in mid-November. Bees manager Frank reiterated that the striker had the club's full support, and revealed that the 26-year-old was strictly focused on the upcoming return to club football.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Of course we’ve tried to support him in the best possible way we can,” Frank told reporters. “You’ve seen all the statements we’ve put out there but for me the most important thing is that, looking at the player and the person, he is focused on the football. He is training well, he is doing everything he can to prepare and be ready to score goals on Boxing Day against Tottenham.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The FA's first charges concerned breaches between February 2017 and January 2021, while the second involved allegations between March 2017 and February 2019. Toney himself has committed to aiding the FA in their investigations, meanwhile on the pitch he aims to climb even higher up the Premier League scoring charts, with 10 league goals already to his name.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TONEY? With Frank highlighting Toney's ability to concentrate on the football, he will likely turn to the striker to lead the line when Brentford take on Spurs.