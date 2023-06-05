Brenden Aaronson on the move! Leeds line up USMNT midfielder for loan transfer but he may have a long-term future at Elland Road

Leeds United are reportedly willing to let United States international Brenden Aaronson spend the 2023-24 campaign out on loan.

Playmaker joined Whites in 2022

Relegation suffered in debut campaign

Interest being shown from Germany

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old midfielder only moved to Elland Road from Red Bull Salzburg during the summer of 2022. Big things were expected of him in English football, but Leeds suffered relegation out of the Premier League in his debut campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson has no desire to play in the Championship next term, and has a relegation clause in his contract, and options for next season are now being mulled over. Football Insider claims that Leeds are willing to listen to loan approaches, with interest reportedly being shown from the Bundesliga.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds are aware that they are unlikely to recoup the £25 million ($31m) that they paid out to sign Aaronson, meaning that a loan switch may be the best option for all concerned. The talented playmaker did take in 41 appearances for the Whites across all competitions in 2022-23, registering two goals and three assists, but lost his place towards the end of the season when Sam Allardyce arrived at Elland Road as interim boss.

WHAT NEXT? While Aaronson’s immediate future appears destined to lie outside of West Yorkshire, he may still form part of long-term plans at Leeds. If the Whites are able to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, then the USMNT star could return to them better placed to make an impact in the English top-flight after furthering his development elsewhere over the course of the next 12 months.