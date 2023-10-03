Brenden Aaronson benched again! USMNT star left out of Union Berlin starting XI for Champions League clash with Braga

Brenden Aaronson's struggles on loan from Leeds United are set to continue on Tuesday as the USMNT star was benched again by Union Berlin.

Aaronson benched again

Struggling on loan

Available as substitute

WHAT HAPPENED? Union Berlin released their starting XI for their Champions League match against Braga on Tuesday, and Aaronson found himself on the outskirts to start the contest. He will be available off the bench after going as an unused substitute this past weekend in their Bundesliga match with FC Heidenheim.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson's start to life in the Bundesliga has been rough. In just his second match with Union Berlin he was sent off and has played just 86 minutes across four matches for them since. The 22-year-old needs to change things up fast if he wants to find himself playing regular minutes again.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR AARONSON? The 22-year-old will look to come off the bench against Braga on Tuesday.