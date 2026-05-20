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Lincoln Financial Field
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Book Brazil vs Haiti Tickets
Celine Abrahams

How to buy Brazil vs Haiti tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Lincoln Financial Field information & more

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Tickets
World Cup
Brazil
Haiti
Vinicius Junior
Rodrygo
J. Bellegarde
W. Isidor

Here’s how you could see the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, and Wilson Isidor in World Cup action

Brazil travels to the East Coast for a captivating Group C encounter against Haiti in what promises to be one of the most vibrant fixtures of the World Cup 2026 opening round.

The Brazilian side, led by a generation of global superstars and heirs to the Joga Bonito legacy, arrives in Philadelphia looking to assert their dominance early in the tournament.

Haiti arrives as a symbol of resilience and rising ambition in the CONCACAF region. They look to transform Lincoln Financial Field into a sea of red and blue for this historic clash against the five-time champions.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brazil vs. Haiti, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

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When is Brazil vs Haiti at the World Cup 2026?

crest
World Cup - Grp. C
Lincoln Financial Field

Brazil World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 14 2026

Brazil vs Morocco

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tickets

June 20 2026

Brazil vs Haiti

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets

June 25 2026

Scotland vs Brazil

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Tickets

Haiti World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date

Fixture

Location

Tickets

June 14 2026

Haiti vs Scotland

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

Tickets

June 20 2026

Brazil vs Haiti

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Tickets

June 25 2026

Morocco vs Haiti

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Tickets

How to buy Brazil vs Haiti tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

  • Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
  • Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
  • Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
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How much are Brazil vs Haiti tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Brazil vs Haiti match in Philadelphia, entry-level prices are currently a significant draw for fans on a budget. As the five-time champions take the field in one of the East Coast’s premier sports hubs, demand for this Group C fixture is expected to be among the highest for any neutral match in the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $120 to $200 in the upper tiers of the stadium for those who secured them through official channels. On the secondary market, entry-level prices have been seen starting around $912.

A breakdown is as follows:

  • Category 3 (Upper Tier): $120 – $450
  • Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $500 – $900
  • Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500
  • Hospitality/VIP: $3,500+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Philadelphia is a premier global destination and this match serves as a key Group C fixture for Brazil, local and traveling demand is exceptionally high. Securing available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this encounter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Brazil vs Haiti head-to-head record


BRA

Last 2 matches

HAI

2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Everything you need to know about Lincoln Financial Field

The Philadelphia venue, known commercially as Lincoln Financial Field (and designated as Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament), is an architectural landmark and the premier sporting destination of the Delaware Valley.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a tournament capacity of approximately 69,000 seats. Known for its steep grandstands that place fans remarkably close to the action, the stadium is recognized as one of the most energetic environments in the United States. 

Frequently asked questions

Since early sales phases and random draws have concluded, the best time to buy is now during the Last-Minute Sales Phase, which operates on a first-come, first-served basis. If the official portal shows as sold out, monitor the Official FIFA Resale Marketplace. This is the primary platform where fans can safely exchange tickets; note that for matches in the USA, tickets on the marketplace may be listed above face value due to dynamic market demand.

For a captivating Group C encounter like Brazil vs Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field, "Category 3" tickets are the most affordable official option. While face-value prices for group matches typically start lower, current secondary market demand for the five-time champions has seen entry-level prices start around $120 to $200 through official channels, with resale values often higher.

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets are 100% digital. They are delivered exclusively via the official FWC2026 Mobile Tickets app. You will need to log in with the same email used for your purchase. Please note that screenshots or paper printouts will not be accepted at Lincoln Financial Field; you must present the live ticket within the app on your smartphone, which will feature a dynamic barcode.

Yes. To ensure fair access, FIFA has implemented a limit of four tickets per household for any individual match. Additionally, fans are restricted to a maximum of 40 tickets total across the entire tournament.

FIFA operates an "All Sales Final" policy. If you are unable to obtain the necessary travel authorization or are denied entry into the United States, you are not entitled to a refund from FIFA. Most international fans, including those traveling from Brazil or Haiti, will likely require a B1/B2 visitor visa. You should apply for these well in advance, as interview wait times can vary. However, you can use the Official Resale Marketplace to sell your tickets to another fan, allowing you to recoup your costs if your travel plans fall through.

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