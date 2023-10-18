WATCH: Brazil captain Neymar stretchered off with apparent left leg injury in World Cup qualifier against Uruguay

Neymar left Brazil's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on a stretcher shortly before half time.

Grabbed left knee after landing awkwardly

In tears as he was carted off field

Underwent ankle surgery in March

WHAT HAPPENED? Shortly before half-time, the attacking midfielder went down clutching his left knee after planting his foot awkwardly while fighting for the ball. He was carted off the field, and appeared to be in tears as he exited the contest. Later footage showed Neymar unable to put weight on his left leg as he was escorted out of the stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazil star has recently returned from a long-term injury sustained in March. He was sidelined for five months after undergoing surgery to repair ankle ligaments.

WHAT NEXT? The Selecao are trailing Uruguay 1-0 at half time in Montevideo, and Neymar will play no further part in the contest.