Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

GOAL|
Jude Bellingham Manchester City Borussia Dortmund 2022Getty Images
BundesligaBorussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04Borussia DortmundSchalke 04

A big Bundesliga clash is on the cards this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season continues this weekend, as Borussia Dortmund welcome Schalke to face them at Signal Iduna Park. The Black and Yellow have had a bright start to the new campaign, to keep their noses in the midst of a surprisingly congested title fight.

But with two losses already this term, they won't want to make it three before the international break, while their visitors are looking to record a second three-point haul of the campaign in the Revierderby.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Dortmund vs Schalke date & kick-off time

Game:

Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke

Date:

September 17, 2022

Kick-off:

9:30am ET / 8:00pm IST

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Dortmund vs Schalke on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

In India, they can catch the match on Sony LIV.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

ESPN+

fuboTV

India

Sony LIV

N/A

Dortmund squad & team news

Defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek came with the sting of former star Erling Haaland - but it was another key asset, in Jude Bellingham, who gave Dortmund something to cheer.

Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen meanwhile could figure in the starting XI after making their returns off the bench last time out.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun

Defenders

Rothe, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Süle, Coulibaly, Meunier

Midfielders

Özcan, Reyna, Dahoud, Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Passlack, Kamara, Bynoe-Gittens

Forwards

Reus, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi

Schalke squad and team news

It hasn't been the easiest campaign for Schalke this term, and they'll hope they can keep their noses on top when they face off against their rivals.

Cedric Brunner and Marcin Kaminski are expected to miss out, but Thomas Ouwejan and Rodrigo Zalazar could come back into the team.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Fährmann, Schwolow, Heekeren, Langer

Defenders

Ouwejan, Greiml, Yoshida, Van den Berg, Cissé, Brunner, Kamiński, Matriciani

Midfielders

Krauss, Latza, Zalazar, Flick, Mollet, Aydın, Drexler, Mohr, Král, Çalhanoğlu

Forwards

Larsson, Terodde, Bülter, Karaman, Polter