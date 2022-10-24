Borussia Dortmund vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League game between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund on TV & stream online

Manchester City will take on Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in their fifth game of the 2022-23 Champions League group stage on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's side is one of six teams in the competition to go unbeaten so far and they will hope to carry their excellent form into the fifth matchday of the group stage.

Erling Haaland continues to excel for Man City as he picked up a brace in their previous outing - a 3-1 win against Brighton. He was on target when these two teams met in Manchester last month in a game that ended 2-1 in favour of the Cityzens.

Dortmund are comfortably second in Group G but have struggled in the Bundesliga, with only two wins from their last five games. They will hope to halt the Man City stride and remain in the hunt to be group toppers.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Borussia Dortmund vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Dortmund vs Man City Date: October 25, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 26) Venue: Signal Iduna Park

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Man City on TV & live stream online

BT Sport 2 will show the game between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in the UK, with live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.

Borussia Dortmund vs Man City can be streamed in the United States on Paramount+.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app US N/A Paramount+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Borussia Dortmund squad & team news

Defender Nico Schlotterbeck had to be replaced in the second half of Dortmund's game against Stuttgart and he is unlikely to make the cut against Manchester City.

Thomas Meunier, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Mateu Morey, Mahmoud Dahoud and Sebastien Haller are all sidelined, whereas Salih Ozcan will serve his suspension due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun Defenders Rothe, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Süle, Coulibaly Midfielders Reyna, Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Passlack, Kamara Forwards Reus, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi

Manchester City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will be without Sergio Gomez for the group game against Dortmund after the Spaniard was sent off against Copenhagen. In terms of injuries, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out but Guardiola has a fit squad otherwise.