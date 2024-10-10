Borussia Dortmund celebrates 10 years in Asia!

Borussia Dortmund is excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its inaugural international office in Singapore. This significant milestone has greatly enhanced the club’s ability to connect with fans, media, and partners across Asia, expanding its global presence over the past ten years.

Since its launch in 2014, the Singapore office has been key in driving numerous initiatives throughout the region. Working closely with local teams and Bundesliga International, a division of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga focused on global fan engagement, BVB has successfully increased its visibility in Asia while promoting the club’s core values beyond Germany's borders.

Ten Years of Notable Achievements

The opening of the Singapore office was a transformative step for BVB, demonstrating the club's commitment to international growth and community connection. Over the years, it has led various impactful projects, such as youth programs, fan engagement activities, and commercial partnerships. The club brought on local leader Dr. Sureshwaran Letchmanan to spearhead its efforts and enhance the brand's presence in the region. Since its inception, the office has facilitated partnerships and activities in over 15 Asian countries, organising first team tours, legendary matches, fan gatherings, and viewing parties, and establishing a foothold in markets like Mongolia, Laos, and Cambodia.

Article continues below

One standout moment was the “Virtual Asia Tour” in 2020, which adapted to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This innovative initiative allowed BVB to maintain its connection with international fans during a time when physical events were not feasible. As a result, the club became the first international team to create a virtual experience that engaged a wide audience, leading to enhanced digital communications between Dortmund and its Asian supporters.

Deepening Connections in the Asian Market

BVB’s collaboration with Bundesliga International has further strengthened its position in Asia. Together, they have organised high-profile events like The Bundesliga Dream, which provides local players with opportunities to train at top Bundesliga academies, and the Bundesliga Experience, designed to engage football enthusiasts across the region through various activities. The first team Asia Tours have also brought the excitement of German football directly to fans.

Looking Forward: BVB’s Future in Asia

As Borussia Dortmund reflects on this significant anniversary, the club remains dedicated to expanding its influence in Asia. Exciting new initiatives are on the horizon, aimed at continuing to engage and inspire fans. Carsten Cramer, Director of Internationalisation and Commercial Partnerships, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Celebrating ten years of teamwork and achievement, our Singapore office embodies our dedication to global outreach. With a presence in over 15 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, we’ve broadened our horizons and created countless memorable experiences. Here’s to the incredible journey so far and the limitless opportunities ahead.”

Dr. Suresh Letchmanan, Managing Director of BVB Asia Pacific, remarked, “Over the past decade, we’ve experienced tremendous growth in BVB’s presence in Asia. This journey has been filled with memorable moments, from forging strong partnerships to connecting with passionate fans across diverse cultures. Our success reflects the hard work of our local teams and the strong bonds we’ve built with our supporters. As we look to the future, we are eager to continue expanding our reach, building new relationships, and sharing the spirit of BVB with even more communities throughout Asia.”