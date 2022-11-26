Boost for England as Maddison returns to full training ahead of Wales World Cup showdown

England were handed a boost ahead of their final group game against Wales as James Maddison trained with the rest of the squad.

Maddison was in rehabilitation for knee injury

Joined first full session on November 26

Could be fit in time for Wales match

WHAT HAPPENED? Having largely been absent from England's sessions in Qatar, Maddison finally returned to regular training this Saturday after a period of rehabilitation for his knee troubles. England's official Twitter page confirmed his inclusion, posting a set of images of their latest session in Al Wakrah ahead of Tuesday's match.

14 players are out for today's session in Al Wakrah, with those who started yesterday's game taking part in a recovery session. @Madders10 returns to training following his rehabilitation, while @JHenderson is working indoors on an individual programme. pic.twitter.com/HKcBVOdJXc — England (@England) November 26, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison has been recovering from an injury picked up against West Ham before the international break, meaning he is yet to feature for Gareth Southgate in Qatar. The Leicester man could provide England with some much needed impetus after Friday's drab affair against the USA, should they be in need of some creativity.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Buoyed by the return of Maddison, England will take on Wales in their final Group B game on Tuesday, knowing a draw will be enough to qualify to the last 16.