Blow for Liverpool as injured Mane forced off against Wolves
Getty Images
Liverpool suffered a blow on Thursday when Sadio Mane was substituted with an injury against Wolves.
The 27-year-old winger was taken off 30 minutes into the Premier League clash at Molineux Stadium after picking up a knock.
The Senegal international went down twice in quick succession and was treated on the field but then walked down the tunnel and was replaced by January signing Takumi Minamino.
