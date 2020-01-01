Blow for Liverpool as injured Mane forced off against Wolves

suffered a blow on Thursday when Sadio Mane was substituted with an injury against .

The 27-year-old winger was taken off 30 minutes into the Premier League clash at Molineux Stadium after picking up a knock.

Article continues below

The international went down twice in quick succession and was treated on the field but then walked down the tunnel and was replaced by January signing Takumi Minamino.

More to follow...