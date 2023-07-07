Blow for Bayern! Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer hits setback in recovery from broken leg during ski accident

Bayern goalie Manuel Neuer has suffered a setback in his recovery following a ski accident.

Neuer's leg recovery faces setback

Blow for Bayern's goalkeeper

Will train individually in club facilities

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports in Sky Sports Germany, Neuer, Germany and Bayern Munich's long-time goalkeeper, has encountered a setback in his recovery from a broken leg, suffered during a ski trip in December following Germany's exit from the World Cup in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The multiple-time world best goalkeeper award winner has been out of action since December - missing 25 games for Bayern in the second half of the season. He was expected to return to team training in the pre-season but will have his medical scans to determine the timeline of his return.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga over rivals Borussia Dortmund on the final matchday of the season. The Bavarian giants saw a managerial change mid-season with the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann. Former UCL winner and Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel, has since taken charge in the dugout.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

imago images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NEUER? The 37-year-old is likely to train alone as the team returns to action next week before their trip to Asia for preseason.