Even better than Erling Haaland! West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen makes Premier League history with strike against Brentford

Jarrod Bowen made Premier League history on Saturday during West Ham's clash against Brentford.

Bowen made Premier League history

Has now scored in six consecutive away games for West Ham

But Hammers beaten 3-2 by Brentford

WHAT HAPPENED? The West Ham star became the first player in the history of the Premier League to score in his team's first six away games of the season as he netted a goal in the Hammers' clash against Brentford on Saturday.

But despite the English international's strike, his club went beaten 3-2 by the Bees. After Neal Maupay broke the deadlock for the hosts, Mohammed Kudus and Bowen's strikes helped West Ham come from behind to take the lead in the first half. Konstantinos Mavropanos' own goal then brought Thomas Frank's side back into the game before Nathan Collins' strike helped his club clinch a five-goal thriller.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old winger has enjoyed a purple patch since the start of the season, having scored seven times in the league in 11 appearances and also providing an assist.

He recently signed a new long-term deal which will keep him at the London-based club until 2030.

WHAT NEXT? David Moyes' side will be next seen in action on Thursday in the Europa League against Olympiacos.