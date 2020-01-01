Best 50 Man Utd quiz questions, answers and trivia

Are you a Manchester United mastermind? Know everything there is to know about the Red Devils? Let's find out...

Think you know all about ? Well, think again, because we've got a challenge that might just bamboozle you.

Put your knowledge of the Premier League giants to the test with Goal's tough quiz questions and trivia about the Red Devils!

(If you're not a Man United fan and you'd prefer a more all-encompassing quiz challenge, check out the best 100 football quiz questions here!)

On this page...

Man Utd quiz questions: Players

Which player is affectionately known as 'The King' to Manchester United fans? Which two players were suspended for Manchester United's 1999 final triumph? Prior to wearing No. 7, David Beckham wore which number at Manchester United? Who scored the winning goal for Manchester United in their 2-1 Champions League final victory in 1999? Which player holds the distinction of being Manchester United's longest-serving captain? Which player took the No. 7 jersey after Cristiano Ronaldo left? Alex Ferguson famously kicked a boot at which player, injuring his eye? Which Brazilian twin brothers played for Manchester United? Louis van Gaal mistakenly referred to which Manchester United player as 'Mike' in a press conference? The players who progressed to the Manchester United first-team under Matt Busby were known as what?

Answers:

Eric Cantona (Denis Law also acceptable) Roy Keane and Paul Scholes. No. 10 and No. 24 (both answers acceptable) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Bryan Robson (12 years) Michael Owen. David Beckham. Rafael and Fabio. Chris Smalling. The Busby Babes.

Man Utd quiz questions: Records

Manchester United broke their record transfer fee in 2016 when they paid £89.5 million for which player? As of 2020, Manchester United hold the record for most league titles in . How many times have they been champions? What is Manchester United's record win (all competitions)? Which player holds the record for most Man Utd appearances? At 46 years, 281 days, which player was the oldest to ever appear for Manchester United? Manchester United's record Champions League win came in 2007 against . What was the score? Which player holds the record for most Man Utd goals? With a reign of 26 years, 194 days, who is the longest-serving Manchester United manager? The highest transfer fee ever received by Man Utd was £80 million in 2009 - for which player? Manchester United inflicted their biggest Premier League win - 9-0 - on which opponent in 1995?

Answers:

Paul Pogba. Twenty (20) times. (Most recent title was 2012-13). 10-0 versus in the preliminary round of the 1956-57 European Cup. Ryan Giggs (with 963 appearances between 1991 and 2014). Billy Meredith (against on May 7, 1921). 7-1 (Man Utd's goals scored by: M. Carrick x2, W. Rooney, A. Smith, C. Ronaldo, R. Giggs and P. Evra). Wayne Rooney (with 253 goals - Bobby Charlton is second with 249 goals). Sir Alex Ferguson. Cristiano Ronaldo (sold to ). Ipswich Town.

Man Utd quiz questions: Old Trafford

In what year was Old Trafford built? Who were Manchester United's opponents in the first game at Old Trafford? What is the capacity of Old Trafford (as of 2020)? What is the nickname of Old Trafford? Two stands at Old Trafford are named after which people? The West Stand of Old Trafford is more famously known as what? A statue called 'The United Trinity' stands outside Old Trafford, featuring which three players? Old Trafford is situated on what road? Man Utd played at which two grounds before moving to Old Trafford? The 2003 Champions League final was held at Old Trafford. Which two teams played in it?

Answers:

1910. (February 19, 1910. Game finished Man Utd 3-4 Liverpool) 74,000. The Theatre of Dreams. Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson. The Stretford End. George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton. Sir Matt Busby Way. North Road and Bank Street. and .

Man Utd quiz questions: True or false?

Manchester United were the first British team to win the European Cup (now Champions League). Alex Ferguson wanted Roy Keane to be Manchester United's No. 7 before David Beckham took it. Eric Cantona 'kung fu' kicked a fan during a game for Manchester United. Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs spent time with as a schoolboy footballer. The famous 'Dab' dance move was invented by Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard. Manchester United once pulled out of the in order to play in the Club World Cup. Uruguayan striker Diego Forlan did not score a single goal in two years at Manchester United. Irish golfer Rory McIlroy supports Manchester United and is friends with Alex Ferguson. Alex Ferguson did not win the league with Manchester United until his seventh season in charge. Manchester United are the only British club to have won the Club World Cup.

Answers:

False. True. True. True. False. True False. True. True False.

Man Utd quiz questions: Trivia & miscellaneous

Who is the only player to win the European Golden Boot while playing for Manchester United? Before they became Manchester United, the club was known by what name? In Manchester United's 2008 Champions League final victory over on penalties, who was the only Red Devils player to miss a spot-kick? Which team did Manchester United play in the game that became known as 'The Battle of the Buffet'? Chesney Brown, a character in the British soap opera Coronation Street, had a Great Dane dog named after which Manchester United player? What is the name of Manchester United's mascot? Which Manchester United manager is said by fans to be "at the wheel"? Who said: "When the seagulls follow the trawler, it's because they think sardines will be thrown into the sea"? Which pundit, referring to Alex Ferguson's Manchester United team in 1995, famously said: "You can't win anything with kids" Who was Alex Ferguson's first signing as Manchester United manager?

Answers: