Who scored the best goal at the Women's World Cup? England star Lauren James among the contenders on INDIVISA's Table Talk brought to you by Venus

INDIVISA's Table Talk show discuss the most incredible strikes from this summer's tournament - but who makes the top three?

The Women's World Cup might be over, but that doesn't mean we're ready to stop talking about it.

On the latest episode of INDIVISA's Table Talk, brought to you by Venus, the hot topic is the best goals of the tournament, with a host of brilliant efforts to debate.

England's Lauren James put in arguably the individual performance of the World Cup in the Lionesses' 6-1 thrashing of China, and it's no surprise that one of her goals that day has been singled out.

Article continues below

The Chelsea star could've had a hat-trick of superb goals to her name had it not been for a VAR intervention, but her opener - a first-time strike from the edge of the box - makes the cut.

Linda Caicedo, Colombia's star player and one of the most talented youngsters to feature in the tournament, is also rightly picked for her stunning solo effort in her country's shock win over Germany.

INDIVISA's Table Talk is brought to you by Venus and their Move Your Skin campaign, which aims to eliminate 'skinconsciousness’ as a barrier to women’s and girls’ participation in sport by showing what real skin in sport looks like.