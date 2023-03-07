Fulham goalkeeper Berndt Leno has spoken about his exit from Arsenal, and claims he "did nothing wrong" after losing his place to Aaron Ramsdale.

Leno lost place to Ramsdale in 2021-22

Joined Fulham in summer

Claims he "did nothing wrong" to deserve exit

WHAT HAPPENED? Leno saw himself dropped for summer signing Ramsdale early in the 2021-22 season. The former-Sheffield United shot stopper then made the No.1 spot his own and has cemented his stay there this campaign. Speaking about his exit to Fulham in the summer, Leno claims that his displays didn't warrant him losing his place.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t have toxic [feelings] or bad energy for Arsenal,” the German told Standard Sport. “It didn’t end in the perfect way, but my reception at the Emirates was really good. I get fans coming up to me saying, ‘thank you for your four years... you were very good’. I was really happy with my performances. Even when they dropped me, I did nothing wrong. I came through the front door and I left through the front door. I still have a connection to the club.

“It was clear for me, I wanted to stay in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world by far — and London life, I really love it here. I spoke to people at Arsenal about wanting to join Fulham. Everyone said it’s a nice family club. And I played many times against Fulham and it is an old-school stadium. All these aspects played a role. At the beginning, the main goal was to stay in the Premier League. We are in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, we’re seventh in the League — no one saw that coming.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While his former employers are sitting pretty five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after an inspired comeback at the weekend, Leno hasn't suffered too significant a drop in quality since joining Fulham. Marco Silva's side are one of the league's most overperforming sides alongside the likes of Brighton and Brentford, and, as Leno references, are still in with a shot at cup glory and European qualification.

WHAT NEXT FOR LENO? After a disappointing 3-2 loss away to Brentford on Monday, the German will come up against his former side when Fulham host Arsenal on Sunday.