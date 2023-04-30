'They are very similar' - Bernardo Silva highlights the traits Erling Haaland shares with Cristiano Ronaldo

Bernardo Silva has revealed the similarities between Manchester City team-mate Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo amid the Norwegian's superb form.

Haaland has scored 49 goals this season

Silva sees similarities with Ronaldo

Hopes Haaland wins the Ballon d'Or

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has been in utterly electric form this season and has smashed through Mohamed Salah's Premier League goal record, having netted 33 times in the competition, with nine games still to play. And Silva claims he can see "similarities" between the City star and Ronaldo, who is now playing for Al-Nassr.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quoted by the Daily Mirror, Silva said: “I hope Erling wins the Ballon d’Or because he’s not just a good player, but a very good guy. And I hope that he wins this year - because that means we win the Premier League and the Champions League. I am cheering for him.

“Erling and Cristiano are different personalities. They are very different guys. But on the pitch, I think you can find a few similarities. When he’s in the box, Erling has that hunger to score goals - and Cristiano has it as well.

“When the ball is close to the goal, he’s always there and he’s got that ability to sniff out where the ball will drop. Cristiano is also like that - and that’s the similarity. Apart from that, they are different players and different people. But that hunger of wanting to score and score and score, to help the team, they are very similar.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's most prolific season saw him score 61 goals in the 2014-15 season for Real Madrid, and Haaland could well top that. He already has 49 goals, with 10 games remaining in all competitions, including a Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT? City face Fulham on Sunday and can move to the top of the Premier League table with a win, as they currently sit two points behind leaders Arsenal with two games in hand.